Vijayawada city police  conduct one-day workshop on women safety 

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police conducted a one-day workshop on safety of women and role of Mahila Mitra in providing security to vulnerable sections of the society, here at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said various initiatives aimed at safety of women have been launched by Vijayawada police.

They are creating awareness on laws and acts among women and crimes against women in the city have also decreased when compared to previous years.

Tirumala Rao said, Vijayawada police has created various online platforms such as Fourth Lion application, Dail 100, 112, 181 to file complaints without coming to the police station.
Special officer for Disha Act, Krithika Shukla assured that the accused in crimes against women will get punishment in 21 days.

“A deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer will personally monitor cases pertaining to atrocities against women. Also, eight special police stations for women will come up  in the State soon.”

