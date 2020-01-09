60 artistes to represent Andhra Pradesh at youth festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 60 artistes have been selected to represent the State at the national youth festival, to be held in Lucknow from January 12 to 16.

These participants are the winners of State-level competitions held on January 2 and 3 at Visakhapatnam in view of National Youth Day, which is celebrated on January 12 every year.

“The participants have been filtered in a transparent manner by conducting division-level followed by district and state-level competitions,” said Minister for Youth Advancement and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao.

These 60 artists will participate in several categories such as classical dances, classical instruments, singing, efolk song and one-act play.

The minister flagged off the bus carrying the artistes from the office of the Commissioner of Youth Services to the railway station on Wednesday.