Complete pending cases: ACB chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) PSR Anjaneyulu conducted a meeting with head of the departments and range officers and reviewed under-investigation cases and the impact of 14400 toll-free number helpline on Wednesday.

Addressing the officials, Anjaneyulu stressed that all the proceedings of pending cases and under-investigation cases should be completed as early as possible.

He further instructed officials to consider complaints filed through toll-free number ‘14400’ as high priority and address them at the earliest. He added that there should not be any instances of bribery in government offices like registrar offices, MRO offices, police stations and corporation offices.

In 2019, ACB officials filed as many as 23 disproportionate assets (DA) cases, 96 trap cases, four criminal misconduct cases, 76 inspections and 44 discreet inquiries.

The State government launched toll-free number 14400 to instil fear among the corrupt officials.