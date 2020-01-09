Energy secretary to participate in review meet in New Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli will leave for New Delhi to participate in a review meeting to be held by Union Ministry of Power for two days, starting Thursday.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Secretary of Power for reviewing, planning and monitoring (RPM) various projects and initiatives with all the State governments.

It is likely that the ministry will take stock of the status of various projects to be and being taken up as a part of Centre’s initiative to promote new and renewable energy.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the budgetary proposals for the next annual budget.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold a hearing on Thursday on retail supply tariffs proposed by the State discoms.

The hearing will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm at Tummalapalli Kalaskshetram.