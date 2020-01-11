Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada cops conduct surprise checks amid ongoing capital shift protests

However, the management was reluctant to shut down, citing movie show timings as the reason.

Published: 11th January 2020

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police officials on Friday conducted surprise checks at food outlets in malls and outside colleges in Vijayawada in the wake of ongoing protests against the shifting of Capital. The police asked the food outlets to vacate the said places as early as possible and also asked the management of malls on Bandar Road to shut down the food outlets.

However, the management was reluctant to shut down, citing movie show timings as the reason. The cops entered the food outlets and asked the customers not to wait for longer hours and split in groups of less than four members, while returning so as to follow the rules under Section 144.

Meanwhile, college students were surprised after seeing protests and police arresting women outside their colleges. The college premises was vacated immediately after the completion of college hours, preventing any student from being hurt. Normal life came to a standstill for a while in the evening, especially at Benz Circle and near Swaraj Maidan.

TAGS
Vijayawada police
