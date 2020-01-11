Will consider Amaravati farmers’ demands: Andhra Pradesh government-appointed panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The high-powered committee, appointed by the State government to study the reports of the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on the capital issue, on Friday said it would take the opinion of Amaravati farmers, employees and all other stakeholders if they approach it in a proper format.

"The committee discussed ways for safeguarding the interests of genuine farmers in Amaravati. We are ready to consider their grievances and resolve them amicably," the committee members said after its second meeting here.

The committee also discussed development plans for Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. "The committee observed the need of decentralisation of administration and development. The damage suffered to the State due to centric development in the past should be avoided to prevent escalation of regional differences. Thus, there should be decentralisation of development and administration so that everyone feels that they are part of the government and development," said Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) after the meeting.

Stating that the committee will consider suggestions and demands of all stakeholders, he said the panel may take a final call and submit its report after the next sitting on January 13. "The committee discussed the recommendations of the GN Rao, Committee BCG and Sivaramakrishnan Committee and the promises made by the Centre to the State during bifurcation," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning for developing all the regions of the State by decentralising administration, Naidu was inciting the Amaravati farmers.