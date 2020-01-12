15 free heart surgeries performed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals, in association with actor G Mahesh Babu and UK-based charity Healing Little Hearts, performed 15 free heart surgeries on children as part of their 21st Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp. The camp was held from January 6 to January 11.

In a press meet here on Saturday, chief of children’s services Dr PV Rama Rao noted that the initiative was being taken up for the last four years and 1,300 successful paediatric heart surgeries were conducted as part of it. He added that a 10-member doctor team from famous UK hospitals, along with specialists from Andhra Hospitals performed the surgeries.

Dr Rama Rao added that even complex surgeries such as infracardiac total anomalous pulmonary venous connection, tetralogy of fallot, transposition great arteries and ebstein anomaly were done. Krishna district collector A Md Imtiyaz also visited the hospital.