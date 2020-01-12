Home Cities Vijayawada

46 accused counselled on eve-teasing, freed with warning in Vijayawada

Mahila Rakshak teams, comprising women constables, had nabbed the eve-teasers during their routine inspections at colleges and identified locations.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 46 persons, many of whom were college-goers, accused of eve-teasing were counselled in Mahila Police Station in Labbipet on Saturday.

Mahila Rakshak teams, comprising women constables, had nabbed the eve-teasers during their routine inspections at colleges and identified locations such as  Pantakaluva Road, Benz Circle, Padmavati Ghat, PWD Grounds, Apsara Centre, Ajit Singh Nagar, Sarada College and Satyanarayanapuram, and sent them to the counselling centre.

In the counselling session, several youths confessed that they passed lewd comments and stalked girls, and promised the police not to repeat the mistakes. Among the 46 eve-teasers counselled, 23 are private employees and remaining were college-going students.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VV Naidu warned them of severe punishment under the new Disha Act if they kept their habit. "All eve-teasers are enrolled in police records. Besides the youngsters, their parents were also counselled. If they are caught committing the same mistakes, a case will be filed against them," VV Naidu added.

