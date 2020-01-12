Heavy rush at bus, railway stations in Vijayawada ahead of Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rush was witnessed at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) ahead of Sankranti in Vijayawada on Saturday. The crowd comprised of working people, senior citizens and students heading to their hometowns in order to take part in the festivities.

The bus stand, which is one of the biggest and busiest in the country was choc-a-bloc with passengers and no empty spaces could be found there. People who came to drop their loved ones, were seen running helter skelter to find spaces for parking vehicles.

Routes such as Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam witnessed the maximum rush, according to the transport department officials.

A sea of people was also seen at the railway station. To tackle rush of passengers, AP State Transport Corporation is running 2,000 special buses while the South Central Railway is plying 50 extra trains for the same. Information counters have been set up at both places so that travellers can experience hassle-free journey.