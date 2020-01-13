National Youth Day celebrated with fervour in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tummalapalli Kalakshetram was filled with enthusiastic youngsters from across the State, who came together to celebrate National Youth Day here on Sunday.

Several competitions such as essay writing, elocution and quiz were organised on the day. While Prakasam district recorded the maximum of four wins, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Chittoor and Vizianagaram had to settle for the least with one win each.

Kadapa, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Kurnool and host Krishna secured two wins each to their names. Shaila Kizar from Krishna bagged the first prize in essay writing, while M Rupa from Kadapa stood first in elocution. A group from Kadapa district won the group quiz competition and Kurnool girls, A Pratyusha and N Meghana, won the debate contest. The skit competition was categorised into three on the basis of age groups.

Minister for Youth Advancement and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao along with Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated the event.

Addressing the youngsters, the minister said, "Being active in co-curricular activities is equally important. Students gain confidence by participating in such competitions, which is very important in today’s competitive world. I am glad to see so many participants as this is the sign that art is still alive and actively accepted by the future of our State."

Adding to him, the collector said, “History has showed and proved that youngsters can achieve anything. The youth should read stories of those who created history during their young age and should take inspiration from them.”

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, who recently won the World Rapid Chess Championship, was the source of inspiration for the youngsters present. "One should work hard to achieve success and accept failure too. Hard work is the key to my success and so should be the case with you all," she said.