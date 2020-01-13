Home Cities Vijayawada

National Youth Day celebrated with fervour in Vijayawada

Minister for Youth Advancement and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao along with Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated the event.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dancers taking selfie with chess champion Koneru Humpy during National Youth Day at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday

Dancers taking selfie with chess champion Koneru Humpy during National Youth Day at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday| P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tummalapalli Kalakshetram was filled with enthusiastic youngsters from across the State, who came together to celebrate National Youth Day here on Sunday.

Several competitions such as essay writing, elocution and quiz were organised on the day. While Prakasam district recorded the maximum of four wins, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Chittoor and Vizianagaram had to settle for the least with one win each.

Kadapa, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Kurnool and host Krishna secured two wins each to their names. Shaila Kizar from Krishna bagged the first prize in essay writing, while M Rupa from Kadapa stood first in elocution. A group from Kadapa district won the group quiz competition and Kurnool girls, A Pratyusha and N Meghana, won the debate contest. The skit competition was categorised into three on the basis of age groups.

Minister for Youth Advancement and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao along with Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated the event.

Addressing the youngsters, the minister said, "Being active in co-curricular activities is equally important. Students gain confidence by participating in such competitions, which is very important in today’s competitive world. I am glad to see so many participants as this is the sign that art is still alive and actively accepted by the future of our State."

Adding to him, the collector said, “History has showed and proved that youngsters can achieve anything. The youth should read stories of those who created history during their young age and should take inspiration from them.”

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, who recently won the World Rapid Chess Championship, was the source of inspiration for the youngsters present. "One should work hard  to achieve success and accept failure too. Hard work is the key to my success and so should be the case with you all," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tummalapalli Kalakshetram National Youth Day National Youth Day Vijayawada Srinivas Rao
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp