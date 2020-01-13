Students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh take part in Vijayawada nature camp

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several students from both Telugu States participated in the weekend nature camp organised by Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) in Vijayawada. Addressing the children, environmentalist and AWARA founder professor Ajay Katragadda said, "Bonding our children to nature and natural living is the only way to safeguard the planet’s future and therefore intrinsic to our very survival."

Ayush Hospitals chairperson Dr Ramesh Babu spoke on the intricacies of evolution in nature while yoga guru Swami Bhakti Chaitanyananda Saraswathi and Vasudeva Rao taught various yogic postures. Several activities such as nature walks, cleaning river, discourse on preservation of water and sapling plantation on river banks were also conducted. The camp was organised as a part of the annual Sahes programme organised at Aravinda School in memory of its founder.