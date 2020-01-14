Home Cities Vijayawada

RTA officials' crackdown on errant bus operators in Krishna district

Transport officials have registered cases against 17 buses during special checks conducted at various toll plazas in the district in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

School bus

School bus for representational purpose (Express photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport officials have registered cases against 17 buses during special checks conducted at various toll plazas in the district in the early hours of Monday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao said upon receiving complaints from passengers, special teams, comprising motor vehicle inspectors, were formed to tighten the noose around the bus operators fleecing passengers during festive seasons. "We have registered cases against 17 private buses, whose operator failed to pay taxes, obtain permissions, charged exorbitant fares and hire a second driver for buses of longer routes," he added.

The checkings were conducted at Kanakadurga Varadhi, Pottipadu, Garikapadu and Kesar toll plazas. At Garikapadu, the department seized three buses owned by Orange, Varna and Mozo travel operators; six buses were seized at Kesar, five at Kanakadurga Varadhi and three more at Pottipadu, the official informed. The seized vehicles belonged to VR Travels, VKS Travels, Sri Krishna Travels, SRS Travels and Sidhigana Travels and Morning Star among others.

Rao cautioned the operators not to increase their ticket fares and operate their services adhering to the norms of Motor Vehicles Act. "Passengers can verify the details of the private operators on the department website https://aptransport.in/aphome.html. Simultaneous raids will be conducted against the private operators until the completion of Sankranthi," he said.

