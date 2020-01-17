Amaravati JAC submits memorandum to DGP Sawang regarding capital shift from Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted a memorandum to DGP D Gautam Sawang on Thursday and urged him to extend support on behalf of police to its agitation against the move to shift the capital from Amaravati.

JAC leaders A Siva Reddy and RV Swamy who submitted the memorandum to the DGP, took to his notice the ‘objectionable behaviour’ of police towards women, who held a rally in a peaceful manner on January 10 against the move to shift the State capital.

“We have urged the DGP to give permission to the JAC to hold rallies and other protests in a peaceful manner in the coming days and ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” the duo said.

Later, the Joint Action Committee leaders met Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and urged him to extend support to their agitation against the three-capital proposal.