Facelift for 3,181 schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Nadu-Nedu scheme launched on November 14, 2019 for the development of government schools in the State, came into force on Wednesday. In all, 3,181 schools have been identified in Krishna district under the scheme. In the first phase of the scheme, 1,100 schools will be revamped.

Explaining the process of Nadu-Nedu implementation, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “Each school gets a parents committee, which will identify the works need to be taken up. The committee will inform the infrastructure needs of the schools to the AP Education Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Municipal Corporations of Vijayawada and Machilipatnam and other municipalities. The engineers of these agencies will set a budget per school after assessing the requisite infrastructure by taking into consideration the views of the respective school headmaster. Later, the execution of development works will be taken up.”

The basic amenities to be covered under the programme include toilets with running water, drinking water, furniture for students and staff, electrification, painting the school campus, minor and major repairs, green glass chalkboards, additional classrooms and compound walls. Each of the nine identified infrastructure needs has a budget limit. All these things will be considered prior to allocation of funds for the development works, he said.

“Funds for all basic amenities except compound walls, will be allocated from the budget sanctioned for Nadu-Nedu. For the construction of compound walls, funds received by the State government under MGNREGA will be spent,” he said.

About 50,000 parents committees have been formed. A total of 1,100 engineers have been roped in for effective implementation of the scheme. The first phase of Nadu-Nedu is expected to be concluded by the end of June, he said.

Basic amenities

Toilets with running water

Drinking water

Furniture for students

and staff

Electrification

Painting

the school building

Minor and major repairs

Green glass chalkboards

Additional classrooms

Compound walls