Home Cities Vijayawada

Facelift for 3,181 schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme in Krishna district

The Nadu-Nedu scheme launched on November 14, 2019 for the development of government schools in the State, came into force on Wednesday.

Published: 17th January 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Government school students

Government school students | File Photo, Ashwin Prasath (EPS).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Nadu-Nedu scheme launched on November 14, 2019 for the development of government schools in the State, came into force on Wednesday. In all, 3,181 schools have been identified in Krishna district under the scheme. In the first phase of the scheme, 1,100 schools will be revamped. 

Explaining the process of Nadu-Nedu implementation, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “Each school gets a parents committee, which will identify the works need to be taken up. The committee will inform the infrastructure needs of the schools to the AP Education Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Municipal Corporations of Vijayawada and Machilipatnam and other municipalities. The engineers of these agencies will set a budget per school after assessing the requisite infrastructure by taking into consideration the views of the respective school headmaster. Later, the execution of development works will be taken up.” 

The basic amenities to be covered under the programme include toilets with running water, drinking water, furniture for students and staff, electrification, painting the school campus, minor and major repairs, green glass chalkboards, additional classrooms and compound walls. Each of the nine identified infrastructure needs has a budget limit. All these things will be considered prior to allocation of funds for the development works, he said. 

“Funds for all basic amenities except compound walls, will be allocated from the budget sanctioned for Nadu-Nedu. For the construction of compound walls, funds received by the State government under MGNREGA will be spent,” he said.

About 50,000 parents committees have been formed. A total of 1,100 engineers have been roped in for effective implementation of the scheme. The first phase of Nadu-Nedu is expected to be concluded by the end of June, he said. 

Basic amenities
Toilets with running water 
Drinking water 
Furniture for students 
and staff 
Electrification 
Painting 
the school building 
Minor and major repairs 
Green glass chalkboards 
Additional classrooms
Compound walls 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nadu Nedy scheme
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp