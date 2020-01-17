Sankranti Sambaralu a big draw at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VMC organised Sankranti Sambaralu with gaiety and pomp at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city on Wednesday.

Several traditional events highlighting the rich Telugu culture were organised. VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated a food stall offering traditional delicacies.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 7 crore for celebrating Sankranti as a State festival, highlighting the rich Telugu culture and traditions.

Later, the Minister and AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu distributed prizes to the winners of rangoli competition and other events organised as part of festivities. District Collector A Md Imtiaz and other officials were also present.