Home Cities Vijayawada

Sankranti Sambaralu a big draw at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation in Vijayawada

The VMC organised Sankranti Sambaralu with gaiety and pomp at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city on Wednesday. 

Published: 17th January 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal department at CM's camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VMC organised Sankranti Sambaralu with gaiety and pomp at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city on Wednesday. 

Several traditional events highlighting the rich Telugu culture were organised. VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated a food stall offering traditional delicacies.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 7 crore for celebrating Sankranti as a State festival, highlighting the rich Telugu culture and traditions.
Later, the Minister and AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu distributed prizes to the winners of rangoli competition and other events organised as part of festivities. District Collector A Md Imtiaz and other officials were also present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sankranti Sambaralu
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp