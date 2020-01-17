Home Cities Vijayawada

Vincent Paul's Bharatanatyam recital mesmerises Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati audience

Paul’s command over laya in addition to his graceful moves delighted the audience.

Published: 17th January 2020 09:55 AM

Vincent Paul performing Bharatanatyam at CCVA in Vijayawada on Thursday

Vincent Paul performing Bharatanatyam at CCVA in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Bharatanatyam performance by Vincent Paul mesmerised the audience at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) in the city on Thursday.

Paul began his performance with Ganesha Kriti titled Chaturbhuja Gananatha in which he demonstrated the mythological episode in which Lord Ganesha takes birth. 

This was followed with Panchabhuta Alaripu penned by Karthik Hebbar and composed by Parshwanath S Upadhye. 

Here, he depicted the five elements namely, bhumi (earth), jala (water), agni (fire), vaayu (air) and akasha (space) which aid in upkeep of life and help in striving for perfection. He also depicted how the same forces can trigger conflicts if abused or misused. 

This was followed by shloka Ramonama Babuva composed by Bilva Mangala and choreographed by Guru Bragha Bessel, in which he showed a mother narrating Ramayana to her son to make him fall asleep. 

His penultimate performance was the recital of Surya Kautvam composed by DS Srivatsa. The event came to an end with Jaya Bharathambe,  a tribute to Mother India composed by himself.

“I am glad that I was invited to perform at an event which aims to preserve Indian classical dance forms. Efforts such as these are now necessary to ensure their longevity. The public must be made aware of the value of such art forms and strive to promote them,” Paul said.

Paul’s command over laya in addition to his graceful moves delighted the audience. The organisers conferred the title of Yuva Natya Kausthubha on Paul.

