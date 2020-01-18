Huge turnout in Andhra's Anantapur for YSRC’s counter-rally in support of decentralisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leaders took out a huge rally in support of decentralisation of development, here on Friday. A large number of people, including women and students also took part in the rally. The rally began at Clock Tower Circle and culminated at Sapthagiri Circle.

Later, addressing a public meeting, BC Welfare Minister M Sankaranarayana said that the people of Rayalaseema want completion of irrigation projects instead of a capital city which requires Rs 1 lakh crore for its construction.

Sankarnarayana claimed that an acre of land which used to cost Rs 25 lakh in Amaravati earlier, now costs Rs 5 crore. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is backing the stir against shifting of capital only to protect the lands purchased by him and his party leaders, he alleged.

The minister found fault with Naidu for opposing the plan to set up High Court in the Rayalaseema region. He lashed out at TDP leaders JC Diwakar Reddy, Paritala Sunitha and Kalva Srinivasulu for not doing enough to protect the interests of Rayalaseema people.

“The people of the State are in favour of a three-capital proposal which ensures equitable growth of all regions, but the TDP leaders had launched a bogus agitation against shifting of capital. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the balanced growth of all districts,” he maintained.MLAs T Prakash Reddy and Anantha Venkatarami Reddy also spoke. Minister Sankaranarayana, MLAs T Prakash Reddy and Anantha Venkatarami Reddy during a rally