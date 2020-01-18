Students’ role in energy conservation campaign underlined

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A month-long programme SAKSHAM-2020 being organised by the Ministry of petroleum and Natural Gas to create awareness among masses about conservation of petroleum products, got off at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Friday. Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar participated in the inaugural programme as a chief guest and administered the ‘Conservation Pledge’ to participants. He also flagged off the Petroleum Conservation Research Association’s campaign vehicle to create awareness among people in rural areas about fuel conservation and energy saving through audio and video presentation. The vehicle will cover a total distance of 1,800 km in the State in 45 days at the rate of 40 km a day, spreading awareness on fuel conservation.

In his keynote address, Sasidhar stressed the need for conserving petroleum products by keeping in view the increase in demand for them due to the rise in the number of vehicles and the growing economy of the country. India is the third-largest consumer of petroleum in the world with about 80 per cent of its fuel requirements being met through imports, should focus on energy conservation to achieve economic growth. He exhorted students to promote awareness among people about fuel conservation by acting as ambassadors. Referring to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s campaign on climate change, he urged students to educate the households in their neighbourhood on good cooking practices to save energy. Consumer clubs at school level should be activated to spread the message of energy conservation, he said.

The Civil Supplies Commissioner said farmers should also focus on fuel conservation while using agricultural machinery as it helps reduce cultivation costs. Emphasis should be laid on use of alternative fuels to protect the environment from pollution. Use of electric vehicles should be promoted in a big way, he said.

IOCL General Manager (Lubes) AV Suresh Babu emphasised the need for greater public participation in energy conservation activities for the betterment of environment and economy. He explained various energy conservation initiatives taken by the Centre, including steps for the introduction of fuels with BS-VI specifications and use of alternative sources of energy.

AP State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry Umashankar GKKV, PCRA Chief Regional Coordinator and Southern Region Director SP Selvam and others spoke. Later, Sasidhar distributed prizes to the winners of drawing competition on fuel conservation organised to mark the occasion. Officials from HPC, IOC, BPC and GAIL, schoolchildren and other stakeholders participated in the programme.