Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada boy gets all-India first rank in CA final exam

I chose CA because I liked it and felt respectful towards the course, said G Krishna Praneeth, who scored an all-India first rank in the final examination of CA.

Published: 18th January 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

G Krishna Praneeth with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

G Krishna Praneeth with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  If you are passionate about something, you can easily achieve your targets and goals, said G Krishna Praneeth, who scored an all-India first rank in the final examination of chartered accountant (CA). Praneeth, who had dedicated nine months with 15 to 18 hours each day to his studies, opined that it is not difficult to balance between social life and studies. “You only have to get your priorities correct. It’s just a matter of one year, sometimes even less than a year, that you have to concentrate more on your studies. What’s the harm in reducing fun time and parties and family occasions for a year if it is going to set your life?” asked Praneeth.

Further, giving a piece of advice to the upcoming aspirants, he said to set career one should take up something which the person is passionate about. “If you study under pressure or force you won’t succeed. In case you do, you will not be able to be happy in the long run. I chose CA because I liked it and felt respectful towards the course. This does not mean that some other course is not respectful enough. Being an artist is also equally, sometimes more respectful,” he said. Praneeth is the first person from the coastal area of the State to score an all-India first rank in the past 50 years.

Always a bright student, Praneeth cracked the examination in his first attempt with a total of 577 marks out of 800. Not just this, he had been scoring well since his school days. While he scored 9.8 GPA out of 10 in school, his intermediate result counted 972 off 1000 in MSc Commerce field. He also cleared CPT and IPCC exams in first attempt with 156 out of 200 and 414 out of 700 respectively.

21-yearl-old Praneeth was born in Bapatla region of Guntur district to G Madhusudan Rao, an employee at an automobile shop and G Malleswari, a homemaker.Speaking about his inspiration and point of encouragement, he said, “All the relatives in my family are mostly from physics background. I wanted to do something else.”Along with Praneeth, another student, V Anjaneya Vara Prasad from Vijayawada stood 46th in all-India rankings.Later on Friday, both the students met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Praneeth Vijayawada boy CA all India first rank
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp