Vijayawada boy gets all-India first rank in CA final exam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If you are passionate about something, you can easily achieve your targets and goals, said G Krishna Praneeth, who scored an all-India first rank in the final examination of chartered accountant (CA). Praneeth, who had dedicated nine months with 15 to 18 hours each day to his studies, opined that it is not difficult to balance between social life and studies. “You only have to get your priorities correct. It’s just a matter of one year, sometimes even less than a year, that you have to concentrate more on your studies. What’s the harm in reducing fun time and parties and family occasions for a year if it is going to set your life?” asked Praneeth.

Further, giving a piece of advice to the upcoming aspirants, he said to set career one should take up something which the person is passionate about. “If you study under pressure or force you won’t succeed. In case you do, you will not be able to be happy in the long run. I chose CA because I liked it and felt respectful towards the course. This does not mean that some other course is not respectful enough. Being an artist is also equally, sometimes more respectful,” he said. Praneeth is the first person from the coastal area of the State to score an all-India first rank in the past 50 years.

Always a bright student, Praneeth cracked the examination in his first attempt with a total of 577 marks out of 800. Not just this, he had been scoring well since his school days. While he scored 9.8 GPA out of 10 in school, his intermediate result counted 972 off 1000 in MSc Commerce field. He also cleared CPT and IPCC exams in first attempt with 156 out of 200 and 414 out of 700 respectively.

21-yearl-old Praneeth was born in Bapatla region of Guntur district to G Madhusudan Rao, an employee at an automobile shop and G Malleswari, a homemaker.Speaking about his inspiration and point of encouragement, he said, “All the relatives in my family are mostly from physics background. I wanted to do something else.”Along with Praneeth, another student, V Anjaneya Vara Prasad from Vijayawada stood 46th in all-India rankings.Later on Friday, both the students met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli.