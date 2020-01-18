Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC lagging behind in tax collection

Rs 123 crore collected against the tax target of Rs 333 crore for this fiscal.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around Rs 123 crore revenue was earned through various taxation by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) against the target of Rs 333 crore fixed during the current fiscal, which began from March. However, the officials are maintaining that special teams are being appointed to increase the tax revenue and achieve the target by March this year.

As per the information provided by the revenue wing officials of VMC, the civic body has earned Rs 78 crore through property tax against the target of Rs 133 crore, followed by Rs 19 crore from water tax against the target of Rs 47 crore and Rs 17.08 crore through underground drainage tax against the target of Rs 20 crore.

However, this year too, the municipal corporation has been lagging behind in augmenting revenue from Vacant Land Tax (VLT) that accounts Rs 133 crore of the target fixed by the officials and the civic body has so far managed to collect Rs 10 crore.

When contacted, VMC Additional Commissioner (Revenue) D Venkatalakshmi maintained that initially concerned officials met the tax defaulters across the city seeking them to clear their dues and extend their support for city development. However, the majority of them did not pay heed to VMC’s directions. Taking a serious note of the issue, special teams seized various educational institutions and government offices who failed to pay their tax arrears in time, the Additional Commissioner said.

