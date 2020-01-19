Police recover Vijayawada businessman's Rs 7.7 lakh stolen by online fraudsters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime sleuths have managed to trace and recover Rs 7.71 lakh that belongs to a Vijayawada-based businessman and was stolen by fraudsters.

According to police, V Venkateswara Rao lost the amount on November 11 last when the miscreants contacted him by posing as Delhi cybercrime police. The fraudsters claimed that they have received a complaint of online harassment against him and asked him to appear before them.

When Rao told them that he cannot make it to Delhi, they informed that another police team will contact him for further proceedings. Minutes later, a person claiming to be a member of the Vodafone legal team informed that that his SIM card had been cloned.

The accused made him install an App and collected his banking details before making several transactions to purchase flight tickets. “We investigated the case and found that the accused booked flight tickets through his credit card. With the help of bank and ticket booking portals, we recovered the money,” the Cybercrime police said.