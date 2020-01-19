Home Cities Vijayawada

Police recover Vijayawada businessman's Rs 7.7 lakh stolen by online fraudsters

The businessman lost the amount on November 11 last when the miscreants contacted him by posing as Delhi cybercrime police.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Cybercrime sleuths have managed to trace and recover Rs 7.71 lakh that belongs to a Vijayawada-based businessman and was stolen by fraudsters.

According to police, V Venkateswara Rao lost the amount on November 11 last when the miscreants contacted him by posing as Delhi cybercrime police. The fraudsters claimed that they have received a complaint of online harassment against him and asked him to appear before them. 

When Rao told them that he cannot make it to Delhi, they informed that another police team will contact him for further proceedings. Minutes later, a person claiming to be a member of the Vodafone legal team informed that that his SIM card had been cloned.

The accused made him install an App and collected his banking details before making several transactions to purchase flight tickets. “We investigated the case and found that the accused booked flight tickets through his credit card. With the help of bank and ticket booking portals, we recovered the money,” the Cybercrime police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada cyber crime Vijayawada online fraud
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp