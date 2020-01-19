Pulse polio drive in Vijayawada to be launched today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to launch a pulse polio programme from his residence near here on Sunday. A rally for creating awareness on pulse polio doses was taken out from the collector’s camp office to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram ahead of the vaccination drive in the city on Saturday.

A total of 2,568 centres have been arranged across Krishna district to vaccinate 4.06 lakh children belonging to the age group zero to five. As many as 10,978 trained vaccinators have been deployed; 97 special teams will be sent to high risk areas. Speaking during the rally, Collector A Md Imtiaz said, "In the past 20 years, not a single polio case has been registered in the district and we will take necessary efforts to keep the record."

Door-to-door campaign has also been arranged on January 20 and 21, for those who will not be able to come to the vaccination centres.In Vijayawada, 38 route officers, 378 centres, 862 vaccinators and four mobile teams will be deployed. Extra booths will also be set up at Kanaka Durga temple, railways station and bus stand in the city, which has 1,47,485 children. VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, also took part in the rally.