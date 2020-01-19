Home Cities Vijayawada

Road safety drive launched in Krishna district

Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu inaugurated 31st Road Safety Week awareness campaign on Saturday at Machilipatnam and told the public to adhere to traffic rules to avoid accidents.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz flagging off the road safety campaign vehicles in Vijayawada on Saturday

District Collector A Md Imtiaz flagging off the road safety campaign vehicles in Vijayawada on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The 31st Road Safety Week began here on Saturday with the release of a poster by Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz, along with Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao. The theme of the week-long campaign is ‘Bringing Change through Youth Power’. 

Speaking after flagging off the road safety campaign vehicles at Maris Stella College, Collector Imtiaz exhorted youth to actively take part in the awareness campaign as it helps prevent mishaps. "Despite several initiatives taken by transport, police, revenue and other departments to promote road safety, there is a need to educate people on strict adherence to traffic norms," he said.

Elaborating further, Imtiaz said most of the road mishaps are due to overspeeding and driving two-wheelers without wearing helmet. Reckless driving of vehicles by some youth without bothering about the safety of other road users is another reason for increase in road mishaps.

There is an urgent need to promote road safety as two-wheelers are involved in 31 per cent of road accident deaths in the district. Youth should feel social responsibility and think about their family members while riding two-wheelers and strictly adhere to traffic norms to prevent mishaps, he added.

Informing the initiatives taken by the Transport Department to promote road safety, DTC Venkateswara Rao said that special checks are being conducted by the motor vehicle inspectors across the district to seize the vehicles, which are not roadworthy, as a measure to prevent mishaps. The RTA has laid emphasis on strict enforcement of traffic norms to ensure road safety.

"We are requesting the public to send complaints pertaining to traffic rule violations to WhatsApp number 9548200800 to help ensure road safety," he said. ADCP (Traffic) Nagaraju, RTOs Ram Prasad, Vijayasaradhi and other officials were present on the occasion.

