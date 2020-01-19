Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation delimitation move draws flak from TDP

The TDP alleged that with the move, the YSR Congress will be gaining politically due to rise in number of divisions to 64.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:09 AM

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The recent order issued by the State government to increase the number of divisions in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to 64 from 59 based on 2011 population census, has evoked sharp criticism from opposition Telugu Desam, Left parties and civic associations.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh held a meeting with representatives of various political parties here on Saturday to elicit their views on the delimitation of divisions.

He urged the political parties to submit their views and suggestions on the proposal to increase the number of divisions in the VMC to 64 from 59 in a written format at the special counter set up on the premises of municipal corporation office by January 20. He also urged citizens to submit their suggestions and objections on delimitation.

YSRC former corporator Boppana Bhava Kumar, former deputy mayor and TDP leader G Venkata Ramana Rao, CPI city secretary Donepudi Shankar, CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao, city secretary D Kasinath, BJP leader B Sridhar, Jana Sena leader P Mahesh, city planner A Lakshmana Rao, deputy city planner K Suraj Kumar, assistant city planner E Balaji, election cell in-charge C Venkateswara Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

TDP leader Ramana Rao alleged that the YSRC government had intentionally issued the order for delimitation of divisions in the VMC. "We are suspecting that the delimitation proposal is made by the VMC officials yielding to the influence of YSRC leaders. The YSRC is set to gain politically due to delimitation as its strong pockets will come under the purview of reorganised divisions," the TDP leader said.

"How can the government issue the order to increase the number of divisions without convening a meeting with major political parties and citizens," asked Shankar. The is no scientific approach for delimitation of divisions and the entire procedure is aimed at benefiting the YSRC politically, he said, adding that transparency should be maintained in the process. 

CPM leader Babu Rao said the total population in the city is around 12.5 lakh now. But how can the VMC consider only 10.45 lakh population as per 2011 census for delimitation of divisions? Many houses in the city were demolished to execute various development projects during the last one decade. People were evacuated and shifted to the city suburbs.

As a result, population got scattered. The last date for accepting suggestions and objections on delimitation should be extended. The CPM leader said that a meeting should also be convened by the VMC with representatives of major political parties and people’s organisations to explain the delimitation process clearly.

