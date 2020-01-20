Home Cities Vijayawada

4.07 lakh children vaccinated with polio drops in Krishna district

The authorities scored a vaccination rate of 100.02 per cent as many children who were not included in the list of identified children were also vaccinated.

Medical staff administering polio drops to a baby at Amma Function Hall in Vijayawada on Sunday

Medical staff administering polio drops to a baby at Amma Function Hall in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of National Immunisation Day, a total of 4,07,322 children were administered polio drops at various health centres and vaccination booths set up in various part of the district on Sunday. 

According to reports, more than 4.06 lakh children in the age group of 0 to 5 years were identified for the vaccination drive across Krishna district. The authorities scored a vaccination rate of 100.02 per cent as many children who were not included in the list of identified children were also vaccinated. Last year 4,06,491 children were vaccinated.

The denizens of Vijayawada were happy with the services provided by the district and municipal authorities. "Several centres were set up, which helped us as we did not have to go to distant places to get our children vaccinated," said P Akshara, who brought her three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son to the booth set up near Ramesh Hospitals on ITI Road.

Those from outside from the district were also happy with the facilities provided at the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) and Vijayawada Railway Station.

"I am from Hyderabad and came here to my sister’s place along with my family. Instead of missing the vaccination date, I could get my daughter vaccinated here at the bus  stand," said Mariamma Rani, who was on her way back home. 

Adding to her, another passenger named Lakshman Kumar said, “This is a long week-end and we had already planned a trip to Visakhapatnam with family and cousins some two months ago. Many centres have been set up across the district, and there would have been one somewhere near to my home. The one set up at the bus stand came handy and we could get all the children in our group vaccinated here itself."

He further added that their family vaccinated seven children amongst whom three do not belong to Krishna district. Those children were  vaccinated at the bus stands after furnishing their basic details such as names and residential addresses.

Those, who missed going to the booths, will be given the doses through door-to-door campaigns by 10,798 vaccinators, who have been deployed in order to conduct the campaign on Monday and Tuesday. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will run the campaign for one more day, making it a three-day campaign.

Every child should be vaccinated, says Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

ELURU: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said every child should be administered polio drops. Srinivas along with District Collector R Mutyala Raju, administered polio drops to children at the government general hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy Chief Minister said that about 52 lakh children were being administered polio drops across the State on Sunday, adding, over 1.50 lakh health workers were deployed for administering polio drops.

Moreover, 1,750 mobile vehicles were also being used for the purpose. "No child should suffer from polio in the future. All kids should be administrated polio drops. State should become polio-free," he said.

The Collector said that 13,000 health workers were deployed to administer polio drops to children below five years in the distirct. District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr Shankar Rao and hospital superintendent Dr AS Ram were present

