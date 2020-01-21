Home Cities Vijayawada

Handloom expo showcases variety fare in Vijayawada

The National Handloom Exhibition 2020 was inaugurated at Siddhartha College of Hotel Management in the city on Monday.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy at the inauguration of handloom expo in Vijayawada on Monday

Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy at the inauguration of handloom expo in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The National Handloom Exhibition 2020 was inaugurated at Siddhartha College of Hotel Management in the city on Monday. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, participants from eight other States set up stalls and displayed their handloom products. The expo will be open from 11 am to 9 pm and will conclude on February 2. The aim of organising such exhibition-cum-sale every year is to create a single platform for all weavers to market their products. 

Kalamkari fabrics, ikat weaving handlooms, Chirala textiles, Gadwal,  Dharmavaram, Uppada and Venkatagiri sarees, Eluru carpets and Mangalgiri handlooms from AP, Pochampalli sarees from Telangana, silk and cotton sarees along with dhotis and towels from Tamil Nadu, Chanderi silk sarees and sarees with zari work from Madhya Pradesh, Bhagalpur silk sarees from Bihar are available for sale. Woolens and shawls from Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal are also available. Cultural programmes such as classical dance, vocal and instrumental music, folk songs, mimicry, magic show and other events will be organised everyday during the expo.

