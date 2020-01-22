Home Cities Vijayawada

New meal menu makes Andhra Pradesh students happy

Government schools start implementing mid-day meal scheme as per new menu to provide nutritious food to students.

Students having mid-day meal at a primary school at Alakapuram in Guntur district on Tuesday

Students having mid-day meal at a primary school at Alakapuram in Guntur district on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department began implementation of the mid-day meal scheme with a revised menu in government schools from Tuesday.  The State government on Monday released Rs 159 crore in the first phase for the implementation of the scheme against the requisite amount of Rs 167 crore. The remaining amount will be sanctioned in a phased manner. As per the new menu, students are served pulihora and tomato dal.

However, several schools failed to give eggs though it is in today’s menu. “Since the schools reopened today after the 10-day Sankranti vacation, we faced the problem of lack of egg stock. A few schools still managed to procure fresh eggs, a bit late, and served them to students in the middle of classes,” said DEO MV Rajyalakshmi. 

A few schools served plain steamed rice and chikkis as alternative to egg. “We have furnished the requirement of eggs to the officials and hope to get them as soon as possible,” said M Anuradha, principal of Valluri Sarojini Devi Municipal Corporation High School, Patamata. The students seemed to be happy with the change in the midday meal menu. 

“Pulihora is my favourite. I am happy that now I will be able to eat it at least once a week for sure. The taste of food is also good today,” said Prasad, a fifth standard student.  Another student Uday is of the view that the taste of food has improved a lot.

“The taste of dal is much better now than earlier,” he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to increase the wages of mid-day meal workers to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000 to ensure its effective implementation.

He also directed that there will be four-stage supervision to keep a strict check on the quality of food served to students under the scheme. Members of parents committee and education welfare assistants will check the quality of food served under the mid-day meal scheme on a regular basis.

