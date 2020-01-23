Andhra Cricket body to host women’s tournament from January 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will be organising U-23 women’s limited overs league tournament at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu and ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri from January 24 to February 12.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, ACA president P Sarath Chandra Reddy said all the 36 teams under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were divided into 4 pools—Elite A, B and C and Plate--for the tourney. Elite A consists of Punjab, Delhi, Hyderabad, Odisha, Railways, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Bengal besides the host, Andhra Pradesh.

The match between Bengal and Jharkhand at the Mangalagiri stadium was a moment of pride for the ACA as it was the inaugural match of the stadium, the second international stadium in Andhra, he recalled. “The stadium will be joining the league to host BCCI and international matches in the coming seasons. Conducting a mega-event such as the women’s tournament in which 36 matches will be played in three grounds, and coordinating the entire process, speak volumes about the qualitative administrative capabilities of the organiser and timely advice from the senior administrators of the cricket body,” Sarath Chandra added.

ACA secretary V Durga Prasad informed that foolproof arrangements were being made for all the teams and match officials. Each team and match official has been attached to one local liaison official for assistance, he added.