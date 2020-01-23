Follow traffic signals to avert mishaps: DTC Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao maintained that many motorists are unaware of traffic signals and signage boards despite having driving experience, which is one of the reasons for increase in road mishaps in the State.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Transport Department in the city on Wednesday as part of the 31st Road Safety Week, the DTC said the majority of the road accidents are happening due to human error and lack of awareness among people about traffic norms.

He suggested that people, especially youth, focus on improving their driving skills, besides strictly adhering to traffic norms to prevent mishaps. The number of pedestrians getting injured due to the negligence of two-wheeler riders is on the rise in recent times. Hence, two-wheeler riders should be careful to avert mishaps. “People should extend their support to the department to curb traffic rule violations, which help prevent road mishaps,” he said.