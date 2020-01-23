NTTPS hospital contract staffer hangs herself

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A contract employee of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) hospital allegedly committed suicide in her office at Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday. The body of K Chinnamma (50), a resident of Kotha Gate Colony, was found hanging from the ceiling in the hospital office room.

Ibrahimpatnam police said Chinnamma joined the hospital as a gardener on contract basis way back in 2008. She had been waiting for regularisation of her service for the past five years.

She was depressed when her name was not found in the list of regularised employees despite working for 12 years and resorted to the extreme step, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000