Vijayawada's IGMC stadium getting ready for Republic Day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city, the new venue for the Republic Day celebrations, is being decked up for the occasion. “Elaborate arrangements are being made for the 71st Republic Day,” said Krishna District Collector AMD Imtiyaz after inspecting the works on Wednesday.

The ground at IGMC is being firmed up, so the parade can be performed and cultural tableaus can be taken out smoothly on the occasion. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will hoist the National Flag in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice JK Maheswari, MLAs and other dignitaries.

All 14 tableaus will be participating in the R-Day Parade at IGMC displaying the development and welfare programmes initiated by the State government.