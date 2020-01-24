Home Cities Vijayawada

Gazette notification on delimitation soon

As per the procedure, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh held a meeting with the representatives of various political parties on January 18 to elicit their views on delimitation of divisions.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) town planning department has sent a report to the State government regarding the suggestions and objections raised by people and representatives of various political parties over delimitation of divisions in the city.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC City Planner A Lakshmana Rao said the municipal corporation notified to increase the number of divisions to 64 from 59 on January 13 and urged people to send their suggestions and objections to the VMC office or email to edagottibalaji.tpo@gmail.com on or before January 20. 

The leaders urged the VMC chief to extend the deadline for submission of people’s suggestions and objections on delimitation of divisions and hold a meeting with people on the issue. Considering their plea, the VMC extended the deadline for submission of suggestions and objections on delimitation by a day.
The VMC received 55 petitions from people till January 21 on delimitation. After scrutinising the petitions, the VMC submitted a report to the government, which will publish a gazette notification on delimitation in the last week of January, he said. 

Asked about possible stir by the opposition on the issue, he maintained that the VMC is not changing the boundaries of divisions. “We are delimiting each division with a population of 16,138 as per the 2011 census. There are guidelines to increase or decrease the size of population in the divisions by 10 per cent,” he added.

