Republic Day at IGMC stadium: Entry gates allotted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz on Thursday, announced the gates allotted for ministers, VVIPs, officials, participants and audience at the 71st Republic Day celebrations to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on January 26.

While dignitaries Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will enter from the main gate, gate 2 has been allotted for all-India service officers, b1 pass holders, freedom fighters and Padma Award winners. VVIPs and AA pass holders will enter the premises from gate 3.