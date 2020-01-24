Home Cities Vijayawada

Trainee IAS officers study development projects in Vijayawada

Nineteen trainee IAS officers of 2019 batch visited the city on Thursday to study various development projects taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Trainee IAS officers studying the development projects taken up by the VMC during their visit to Vijayawada on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Nineteen trainee IAS officers of 2019 batch visited the city on Thursday to study various development projects taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). When the trainee IAS officers met Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, he gave a PowerPoint presentation to them on various infrastructure development projects taken up by the VMC and strict enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic in the city to curb environmental pollution. 

The PowerPoint presentation also covered monitoring of drinking water supply through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), operation and monitoring of street lights through command control room, solid waste management, smart parking, smart dumper bin and social media cell, a first of its kind in the State to address people’s grievances, and getting feedback on implementation of development projects.  

Later, the trainee IAS officers visited headwater works at Vidyadharapuram to study the functioning of filtration plant and SCADA. They also visited the dumping yard at Ajith Singh Nagar and studied the initiatives taken by the VMC for scientific disposal of garbage. VMC Chief Engineer D Mariyanna, Additional Commissioners A Mohan Rao and U Sarada Devi accompanied the trainee IAS officers during their visit to various places in the city.

Comments

