Call to empower girl child in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Childline organised an awareness programme at St Anthony’s RCM Girls High School in the city on Friday to mark National Girl Child Day.

Child Welfare Committee member L Malleswara Rao spoke about the importance of girl child education. One Town police station Sub-Inspector Swathi emphasised the need for empowerment of girls and explained self-defence techniques to girl students.

A session on the rights of a girl child was held by childline nodal officer Rajesh.

Sri Vidya from the social work department of Maris Stella College said the family should be supportive to girls to ensure their empowerment.

Documentaries on good touch and bad touch and child marriage were screened. About 600 girls from various schools participated in the programme.