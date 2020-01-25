Rail passengers soon to know position of assigned coaches before reaching platform in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, railway passengers will be able to know the position of their assigned coaches even before they reach their platform at Vijayawada Railway Station as the authorities are all set to introduce passenger information system (PIS), an automated display system for providing information on trains expected at the station in Telugu, English and Hindi.

As of now, passengers find the position of their coaches through the display boards on the platforms just minutes before the arrival of their train. Under the PIS, they can find out the same even two hours before from a digital board to be set up outside the railway station.

The objective of the service is to provide better features and easy guidance to the passengers. The rail users can determine information such as arrival/departure time and distance of their coach from engine based on the train’s direction from the display board. Such a facility is already in place at Anakapalli Railway Station.

Meanwhile, a member of the Passengers Services Committee (PSC), which visited the station on Friday, L. Nagwani said he was very impressed with the fish pedicure counter commissioned on platform no 1 and other facilities as well, and announced to give good ranking to the Vijayawada Railway Station.

“I feel that our committee didn’t find anything wrong with the passenger facilities at the station. Fish pedicure is a unique idea. The PIS will also prove beneficial for the passengers,’’ Nagwani maintained.

The committee member suggested DRM P Srinivas to take steps for increasing surveillance.

They proposed more trains on Vijayawada, Varanasi and Bangalore routes as they have a lot of potential.

The committee constituted by the Railway Board inspected Vijayawada, Eluru and Tenali railway stations on Friday. The main objective of the inspection was to obtain passenger feedback on amenities and cleanliness at the railway stations and suggestions for improvement, to recommend measures concerning commuter insights to the Railway Board for implementation.