Voters’ Day competitions in Vijayawada highlight ‘Electoral Literacy in Democracy’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State-level elocution and essay writing competitions were conducted at Bishop Azariah High School for Girls in the city on Friday on the occasion of National Voters’ Day.

The topic for both the competitions was ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’. The elocution and essay writing competitions for students were conducted in senior and junior categories.

G Thanuja Sai Sri of Visakhapatnam, S Anusha of Prakasam and M Rupa of Kadapa bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively in the elocution competition in the senior category, while B Greeshma of Chittoor, G Chandana Srija of Krishna and T Ramesh Babu of Guntur won the first three prizes respectively in the junior category.

In the senior category of essay writing competition, M Shaheen of Anantapur, S Hari Sankar Naidu of Srikakulam and B Pavithra of Prakasam got the first, second and third prizes respectively, while K Karuna of West Godavari, A Harshita of Nellore and Ch Gnaneswari of Vizianagaram secured the first three prizes respectively in the junior category.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will distribute prizes to the winners of competitions at the National Voters’ Day celebrations in the city on Saturday.