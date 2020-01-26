15-yr-old teen hangs self due to depression

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old student of Class 10 was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ghantasala mandal on Saturday morning.

The deceased Tammanaboina Deepak Manikanta Sai was identified as a resident of Srikakulam village.

Ghantasala police said that they received a complaint at around 8 am in the morning from the boy’s father Nagaraju, stating that his son Manikanta Sai committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in his bedroom.

He also said Sai went for tuition classes in the village on Friday evening and came home at around 9 pm. After having dinner, he went to his room, locked it from the inside and committed suicide. “When Sai did not respond to his parents’ calls, they forcefully opened the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. Depression was cited as the reason behind his hasty decision,” said the police.Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930