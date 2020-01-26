Home Cities Vijayawada

Ambati says no need to take permission of BJP or Centre on 3-capital plan

The ruling YSRC has made it clear that there is no need for the State government to seek permission of the BJP leaders or the Centre for  setting up three capitals.

Published: 26th January 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:33 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC has made it clear that there is no need for the State government to seek permission of the BJP leaders or the Centre for  setting up three capitals. “It was absurd on the part of BJP State incharge Sunil Deodhar and their new ally Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to say that the government had not discussed or met BJP national leaders or the Centre on decentralisation plan and three capital proposal,’’ YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said. 

Speaking to the media, Rambabu asked as to why the YSRC government should seek the permission of the Centre or the BJP after getting the massive mandate of 151 MLAs. “The government has the discretion to carry out its policies,’’ he maintained. Rambabu urged Sunil Deodhar to refer the 2014 BJP manifesto, which vouched for setting up of High Court in Rayalaseema and decentralisation of administration. “The BJP manifesto also made a mention of the TDP government taking up Amaravati capital construction as a real estate business. Is the BJP bound by its manifesto or not?’’ he asked. 

Recalling that it was the BJP which alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had grabbed lands from Amaravati farmers, Rambabu asked as to why the BJP has aligned with the Jana Sena, which is talking in favour of the TDP? He challenged Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to prove their allegations that Jagan Mohan Reddy owns land in Visakhapatnam. With reference to the crucial debate on decentralisation bill in the Legislative Council, he said Naidu sat in the gallery against the rules and influenced the Chairman.  On Naidu’s claim that the government was spending `5 crore on a lawyer’s fee, Rambabu said  Naidu had spent `845 crore on the consultancy contract for the capital construction and `45 crore on a km of the Seed Access Road.   

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Anil Kuma Yadav flayed the derogatory remarks of opposition leader and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on ministers. The minister challenged the opposition leaders for a blood test on alcohol consumption. “I will give my blood samples. A test will reveal whether I drink or not. Are their (TDP) leaders and sons ready to give their blood samples?” he challenged and said that the TDP was stooping down to dirty politics to defame ministers Botcha  Satyanarayana and Kodali Nani. “Even if you do not cooperate, don’t hinder the development of the State,” he said.

