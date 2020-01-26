Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP says it stands by decentralised development, not administration

BJP State leaders have maintained that their policy on decentralised development remains unchanged.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:49 PM

BJP flags, BJP logo

Image for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP State leaders have maintained that their policy on decentralised development remains unchanged. They said what was being discussed in the Assembly and Council was not decentralised development, but capital city issue with political motives. 

Speaking to TNIE, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said BJP was more clear than any other political party on the issue of decentralisation. “What we have been advocating is decentralised development in the State. But, there is a fine distinction between decentralised development and decentralised administration,” he pointed out. “From the beginning, we have been demanding continuation of Assembly and Secretariat in Amaravati and shifting of High Court to Rayalaseema, in tune with our party’s election manifesto. Since the seat of the governance has already been decided with all stakeholders agreeing to it, what is the need for changing it?” he questioned. 

Somu Veerraju, senior BJP leader and MLC, said the same was explained at the length in the Legislative Council the other day. “Let me ask, where has there been a debate on the capital in the entire world? The bill was about decentralisation and the inclusive development of all regions. Was anything discussed about them? All discussion were centred around the capital? I am ready to debate on what needs to be done to develop various regions with anyone, anytime. My party has always been and always remain for the development of every region,”

he said. Both the leaders were of the view that had the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naid confined to a practicable capital and executed it, the situation would not have emerged. BJP leaders said the Centre had never shied away from helping the State and even selected Amaravati for the Smart City project. 
Meanwhile, it is learnt that district leadership of the party in both Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra districts have their hands full in pacifying some ruffled feathers of local leaders and asking them to toe the party line.
 “Yes, there is a feeling among the lower rung leaders in the party as to why the proposal for decentralised administration is being opposed. They argue that they have not demanded and when it is being offered, why should it be objected to. They have been explained the party stance,” a leader from Rayalaseema, not wishing to be named, told TNIE. But, he was quick to say that such things are common and have been sorted out. 

