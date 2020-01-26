‘Don’t shift Capital until passage of bills’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the government will be held responsible if it shifts the capital from Amaravati while the PILs filed against the move are pending with it, the AP High Court on Thursday said the capital should not be shifted till the PILs are deposed off.

The HC also said the government officials concerned have to pay the expenses from their own pockets if they go ahead with shifting the capital.

The High Court, which heard a batch of petitions against shifting of capital to Viskhapatnam, sought to know as to why the government has introduced a Bill in the Legislature when it (High Court) gave more time for the farmers and other stakeholders to submit their grievances and objections with respect to shifting of the capital and the proposal to abolish the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act.

Making these observations, the High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice JK Maheswari, Justice AV Seshasai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy posted the matter for further hearing to February 26.

The HC, which refused to give interim stay orders on the PILs, said that it cannot give any such interim stay when that though the Bill was passed by the Assembly and it is pending with the Council. It said that interim stay can not be given on the matter which is at a premature stage. The court observed that it takes time for the Bill to be passed in Legislative Bodies and takes at least another one month time to become an Act and asked as to how it can intervene in the matter at the present stage.