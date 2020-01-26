IGMC Stadium all set for Republic Day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations have been made for the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday. This will be the first such celebration in the city after YSRC came to power in the State.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will hoist the national flag in presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, officials and others. Initially, the government announced that the Republic Day fete would be organised at Visakhapatnam after announcing it as executive capital for the State.

However, on January 21 the government shifted the venue to IGMC Stadium in the city. With hours remaining before conducting the event, on Saturday the officials concerned were engaged in making the stadium worthy of holding the prestigious event. The sports stadium has been transformed into a parade ground and will witness marches by military, paramilitary, police, NCC, scouts and guides and social welfare residential schools’ students. Meanwhile, the railway station and other government buildings were illuminated using tricolour lights.