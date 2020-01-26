I&PR Commissioner inspects arrangements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

He personally inspected each and every one of the 14 tableaus that will participate in the parade at IGMC Stadium on Sunday. Tableaus belonging to Agriculture, Housing, Irrigation, Medial and Health, Family Planning, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Prohibition and Excise, SERP, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Forest, Skill Development, Tourism, Women and Child Welfare departments will take part in the parade. Kumar Reddy also inspected the seating arrangements made for invitees, citizens of Vijayawada and students.