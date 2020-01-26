Jagan discusses 3-Capital plan with Vijayasai, Buggana 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting on Monday, which might take a call on abolition of AP Legislative Council, and take up discussion in the AP Legislative Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have closeted with senior party leaders and legal experts at his camp office at Tadepalli on Saturday to discuss the way forward in taking forward the three-capital plan. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath held deliberations with the Chief Minister about the pros and cons of scrapping the Council for the government and party. The meeting also discussed the alternative plans in case of continuing the Elders’ House and to push the three capital proposal.

With the YSRC in a position to pass the Bills smoothly only after June 2021 when it gets the numbers in its favour in the Council too, it was felt that the government might find it difficult to pass crucial Bills till that time and it might face an embarrassing situation in case of Bills getting stalled.