Minister reviews housing scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju has said land acquisition for housing units would be completed before February and developed plots would be allocated to beneficiaries on the occasion of Ugadi, as per the direction of the chief minister.

Raju, also the Guntur district in-charge minister, conducted a review meeting with revenue officials, YSRC Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy in Narasaraopet on Monday. The government has allotted Rs 200 crore for development of plots in all 13 districts, he said, and added land acquisition in Narasaraopet constituency was completed.