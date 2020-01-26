School teacher booked under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

ELURU: A school teacher allegedly behaved indecently with Class 6 student and police filed a case against him under Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Police said that the accused Venkateswara Rao was working as a science teacher at Indian Digital School, Jangareddygudem.

He was allegedly behaving indecently with a girl student of Class 6 for the last 15 days.She informed the matter to her parents, who along with relatives and locals went to the school and requested the headmaster to call the teacher.

On seeing him, the girl’s irate relatives thrashed him. After being informed, police rushed to the school, booked the teacher under POCSO Act and arrested him. Meanwhile in Kakinada, A 17-year-old student of a tribal welfare residential school in East Godavari district, was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by her hostel warden. A complaint in this regard was filed on Saturday at Donkarai police station.