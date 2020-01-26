Sensing poaching bid, Chandrababu Naidu cautions MLCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Does the TDP leadership fear that its MLCs might ditch the party ahead of the crucial decision on continuation of the Legislative Council on Monday? At a time when the government expedited its efforts in the direction of abolishing the Council by calling for a Cabinet meet and extending the Assembly Session, the TDP leadership, fearing that its MLCs might jump the ship before the YSRC government takes the decision, sent out a message to its MLCs that their heroic fight will be “honoured” in future.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with the party leaders, maintained that his MLCs cannot be lured by anyone.“The whole world hailed the agitation of the TDP in 1984 and all the TDP MLAs became national heroes then. Now, the opportunity came to the MLCs and they proved their honesty and stood by democratic values,’’ Naidu asserted.

He was mentioning how the TDP MLAs under the leadership of NT Rama Rao had succeed in foiling the Congress-engineered coup in 1984. Meanwhile, the party leadership has reportedly taken steps to safeguard its MLCs from poaching by the ruling party.

“As the YSRC has only nine MLCs in the 58-member Legislative Council, it requires at least another 19 to 20 MLCs to get majority in the Upper House. Even if it succeeded in getting the support of a few Independents and five PDF MLCs, the YSRC government have to target most of the TDP MLCs to get majority in the Council,’’ a senior TDP leader said.