Home Cities Vijayawada

Sensing poaching bid, Chandrababu Naidu cautions MLCs

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with the party leaders, maintained that his MLCs cannot be lured by anyone.

Published: 26th January 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Does the TDP leadership fear that its MLCs might ditch the party ahead of the crucial decision on continuation of the Legislative Council on Monday? At a time when the government expedited its efforts in the direction of abolishing the Council by calling for a Cabinet meet and extending the Assembly Session, the TDP leadership, fearing that its MLCs might jump the ship before the YSRC government takes the decision, sent out a message to its MLCs that their heroic fight will be “honoured” in future.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with the party leaders, maintained that his MLCs cannot be lured by anyone.“The whole world hailed the agitation of the TDP in 1984 and all the TDP MLAs became national heroes then. Now, the opportunity came to the MLCs and they proved their honesty and stood  by democratic values,’’ Naidu asserted. 

He was mentioning how the TDP MLAs under the leadership of NT Rama Rao had succeed in foiling the Congress-engineered coup in 1984. Meanwhile, the party leadership has reportedly taken steps to safeguard its MLCs from poaching by the ruling party.

“As the YSRC has only nine MLCs in the 58-member Legislative Council, it requires at least another 19 to 20 MLCs to get majority in the Upper House. Even if it succeeded in getting the support of a few Independents and five PDF MLCs, the YSRC government have to target most of the TDP MLCs to get majority in the Council,’’ a senior TDP leader said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp