Sensing poaching bid, Naidu takes steps to keep his flock together

VIJAYAWADA: Does the TDP leadership fear that its MLCs might ditch the party ahead of the crucial decision on continuation of the Legislative Council on Monday? At a time when the government expedited its efforts in the direction of abolishing the Council by calling for a Cabinet meet and extending the Assembly session, the TDP leadership, fearing that its MLCs might jump the ship before the YSRC government takes the decision, sent out a message to its MLCs that their heroic fight will be “honoured” in future.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with the party leaders, maintained that his MLCs cannot be lured by anyone. “The whole world hailed the agitation of the TDP in 1984 and all the TDP MLAs became national heroes then. Now, the opportunity came to the MLCs and they proved their honesty and stood by democratic values,’’ Naidu asserted.

Stating that those succumbing to threats will lose their existence, he said the sacrifices made for the party by leaders will be in the hearts of the people. Meanwhile, the party leadership has reportedly taken steps to safeguard its MLCs from poaching by the ruling party.

“As the YSRC has only nine MLCs in the 58-member Council, it requires at least another 19 to 20 MLCs to get majority in the House. Even if it succeeded in getting the support a few independents and five PDF MLCs, the YSRC government have to target most of the TDP MLCs to get majority in the Council,’’ a senior TDP leader said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu told the media that the State government doesn’t have the right either to establish or abolish the Legislative Council. He added that there was a long procedure for taking decision on abolition of Council.

“The Assembly can be dissolved with a single pen stroke of the Governor. The Governor has right to take action against the government if it goes against the aspirations of the people,’’ he said and added that nothing will happen if the State government passes a resolution in the Assembly seeking abolition of the Council under Article 169. “The Centre will have to draft a Bill on the resolution. After getting the approval of both Houses of Parliament, it will be sent to the President,” he said.