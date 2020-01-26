Home Cities Vijayawada

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds meet ahead of Assembly debate

Measures for taking forward three-capital plan, pros and cons of scrapping Council discussed with Vijayasai, Buggana 

Published: 26th January 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:34 PM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting on Monday, which might take a call on abolition of AP Legislative Council, and take up discussion in the AP Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have closeted with senior party leaders and legal experts at his camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday to discuss measures for taking forward the three-capital plan.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath held deliberations with the Chief Minister about the pros and cons of scrapping the Council for the government and party. The meeting also discussed the alternative plans in case of continuing the Elders’ House and to push the three capital proposal. 

With the YSRC in a position to pass the Bills smoothly only after June 2021 when it gets the numbers in its favour in the Council too, it was felt that the government might find it difficult to pass crucial Bills till that time and it might face embarrassing situation in case of Bills getting stalled. The YSRC government, apart from the Decentralisation and APCRDA Bills, has found itself in a difficult situation when two other Bills were sent back to the Assembly by the Council for amendments. Though the Bills were passed in the ongoing session, the YSRC leadership was of the view that the Opposition stalled the passage of Bills, causing hindrance to its development agenda swiftly.

It is also learnt that the developments and observations of the High Court with respect to shifting of Secretariat to Visakhapatnam was also discussed and Advocate General S Sriram was also called to brief the legal implications of the High Court orders.YSRC, TDP activists clash YSRC and TDP activists clashed at Municipal Market Centre in Tenali on Saturday on the issue of three capitals. The Amaravati JAC has been organising a relay fast at the Market Centre demanding continuation of capital at Amaravati for the past 26 days. On Saturday, TDP and YSRC activists hurled eggs and tomatoes at each other following a row.

Plan B to take forward three-capital plan  The pros and cons of scrapping the Legislative Council for the government and party discussedAlternative plans in case of continuing the Elders’ House and to push the three capital proposal also came up  Observations of High Court was also discussed and Advocate General S Sriram was called to brief the legal implications of the directions of the court 

