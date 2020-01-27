Krishna district administration invites suggestions for YSR Navasakam scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has invited suggestions and objections from the public over the list drafted after identifying the beneficiaries for availing the rice card during the YSR Navasakam conducted between December 20 to January 20.

The public has been requested to submit their suggestions on or before January 28. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha has called upon the beneficiaries to verify if their names appeared in the list compiled by the village and ward volunteers during the recent survey.

Instructions were given to the ward volunteers to accept the applications submitted by the beneficiaries after rectifying mistakes that include name, address and others.